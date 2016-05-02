Your Voice Ohio

-
Residents across Ohio find ways to overcome economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Failure of state leaders to devise long-term plans that help all people succeed is to blame for Ohio’s economic decline. The pandemic pulled back the covers on those problems.
-
Under the Ohio Constitution, all judges in the state are elected, each serving 6-year terms. The system depends on voters knowing their judicial…
-
In October 2011, about a month before the general election, The Plain Dealer urged its readers not to re-elect Judge Angela Stokes to Cleveland Municipal…
-
When people make decisions in their everyday lives, they seldom analyze their choices by running through a checklist of who they are – age, race, income,…
-
How confident Ohioans are about the integrity of the presidential election depends on who they are backing, with supporters of former Vice President Joe…
-
They came from all corners of Ohio, all walks of life, and they’re all trying to cope with the coronavirus pandemic in many of the same ways — more face…
-
A new poll that shows President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in Ohio also reveals that Mr. Biden’s “strong” supporters here…
-
Just months before Election Day, voters of all stripes in Ohio are at the same time both worried and hopeful.They’re not sure who to trust in the media…
-
Sunday’s Akron Beacon Journal front-page presentation on what citizens told reporters and editors about Akron represents a transformation in Ohio news…