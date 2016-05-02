Your Voice Ohio Wants to Hear from You

Want to express your thoughts about the 2020 election and issues that are important to you? The Your Voice Ohio project and WKSU partnered to sponsor a series of online conversations allowing Ohioans to contribute to presidential election coverage. One last conversation will be held after the election. Volunteer to contribute to this effort by going to this web site - www.yourvoiceohio.org/election2020. Participants will be selected from the list of volunteers to represent Ohio demographics and will receive a $125 stipend for participation in a session.

