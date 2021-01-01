WKSU Wins Two Regional Murrow Awards

WKSU was recognized in the categories of News Series and Excellence in Video.

The category of News Series is for single subjects reported in multiple parts. In early 2020, the WKSU news team tackled the topic of recycling with the series Reduce, Reuse, Refocus. Multiple features provided information on everything from how recycling works to what can – or can’t – be recycled.

For the Excellence in Video category, videos must creatively cover a single subject in a single subject. WKSU received the honor for an informational video on how to vote by mail during the 2020 presidential election. The video was a part of the Election Protection series.

WKSU competes in Region 7 with stations in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National Murrow award.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

