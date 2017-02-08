WKSU News Presents

In addition to daily news coverage, the WKSU news team regularly delves into topics that deserve closer attention and coverage.Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss: lives lost to opioids. It’s a problem that knows no bounds: geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets. First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what’s become an overwhelming problem. It’s an issue that’s straining public and social resources. What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.In 2014, less than four years after Continental and United announced they were merging, United shut down its hub at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. The number of nonstop flights offered by United is now a quarter of what it once was. But the loss of direct access to many destinations around the country was just the latest blow to air travel in the region. In the last decade, Pittsburgh also lost its hub status, and Cincinnati has seen the number of direct flights reduced drastically.For the casual traveler, the loss of direct flights to/from many cities has made flying less convenient but at the same time, less expensive. What’s been the impact on businesses located here? Has it caused companies to reconsider the region as for their headquarters or operations? And what of the business traveller?It’s a common sight in Northeast Ohio. Travelling down the highway as you approach an exit, on one side of the road, there’s a shiny new outpost of the Cleveland Clinic, on the other side, one belonging to University Hospital. A few exits down the highway, you might see the exact same thing. In town after town, you come across facilities for both. It’s an indication of just how dynamic the overall healthcare industry is and how the marketplace is evolving.For seven weeks, WKSU News will examine various facets of the economic impact of the healthcare industry in “The Business of Health.” The series provides an overarching look at how big medicine directly and indirectly affects the lives of the residents of Northeast Ohio and whether they’re sharing in the economic benefits and getting the healthcare options they need at a cost they can afford. That’s Tuesday’s during December and January on Morning Edition.