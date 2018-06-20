WKSU Holds Annual Hunger Challenge On Dec. 2

On Dec. 2, WKSU, a nonprofit service of Kent State University, will host its 24th annual Hunger Challenge.

The “Hunger Challenge” is a community-supported tradition for the public radio station. The day highlights food insecurity in the community and, when you donate to WKSU, instead of receiving the typical thank you gift of a tote bag or a mug, you receive a thank you gift of meals. WKSU then provides the meals on your behalf to the Hunger Challenge partners: Kent State University Campus Kitchen, Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank and Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

At any given moment, there are Northeast Ohio residents who need assistance, especially this year as the pandemic has created unthinkable hardships for many in the area. Listeners can tune in on Dec. 2 to hear representatives from the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank and Greater Cleveland Food Bank discuss food insecurity in the community with WKSU reporters.

And, when you donate on or before Dec. 2, you can select a thank you gift of meals. With one donation, you can have twice the impact.

This annual event is a great way to support local news and local food services. To donate, visit the Hunger Challenge donation page or call 330-672-2132.

