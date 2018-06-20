WKSU History
Milestones in WKSU History
In the beginning there was nothing but an antenna tacked to a 50-foot pole supported by a chimney atop Kent Hall; the signal barely reached the edge of Kent State’s campus
WKSU was founded by Walton D. Clarke and John Weiser – the first station manager - on Oct. 2, 1950. The station grew significantly in the 1960s and '70s, with a move to new studios, increased power and additional hours of weekly programming that included a strong emphasis on classical music. As the station marked its 30th anniversary, the WKSU staff developed new fundraising techniques and earned a national reputation for excellence along the way.
By 1993, WKSU's on-air sound was named the best in the nation by Public Radio Program Directors, Inc., a feat the station would repeat four times before the award was retired. In the early years of the 21st century, WKSU continued to expand its range and availability, and by 2005, news and music were available twenty-four hours a day online at WKSU.com.
Today, WKSU continues to be one of the most respected and award-winning radio stations in America, approaching its 70th anniversary. As WKSU moves toward the future, it proudly holds to its traditions of creating quality public radio programming based on broadcasting innovation and excellence.
- April 1950 - On April 12, The FCC grants Kent State a construction permit for WKSU-FM at 88.1. A single ring antenna is mounted on a 50 ft. pole attached to a chimney on the roof of Kent Hall with a line to the station transmitter running through a third floor window to the control room. Test pattern trials conducted in May through July.
- October 1950 - After months of test pattern trials, WKSU-FM officially begins an eclectic mix of regularly scheduled programming 5 hours a day, 5 days a week during the academic year with a student on-air staff.
- November 1952 - Station does live broadcast of election returns for Portage County from county courthouse, a standard practice until 1960.
- September 1962 - Application filed with the FCC to increase power to 1000 watts on a 310-ft. tower at 91.2. WJW-TV objects due to interference caused to their audio and 89.7 is settled on.
- November 1967 - Congress passes Public Broadcasting Act. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is founded and funded by Congress.
- February 1970 - CPB budgets funds for radio with the formation of National Public Radio (NPR) being one result.
- 1974 - WKSU becomes NPR affiliate, and “All Things Considered” debuts on air.
- November 1979 - WKSU adds NPR’s new “Morning Edition” news program to the schedule.
- July 1980 - Power increased to 50,000 watts with the WKSU-FM tower raised to 387 feet.
- 1986 - WKSU is the only NPR affiliate invited to cover the National Folk Festival, part of the Statue of Liberty Centennial Celebration, which is broadcast live from New York City over nearly 100 radio stations.
- August 1991 - Plans begin for new broadcast facility on KSU campus at the corner of Loop Rd. and E. Summit St.
- June 1992 - All WKSU-FM staffers, broadcast and administrative, move into new building – reuniting after an 18-year separation. The WKSU Broadcast Center is dedicated on December 3 with a public open house.
- 1994 - WKSU launches wksu.org, becoming only the second radio station, commercial or non-commercial, nationally to stream live audio over the Internet. The station adds a repeater tower in New Philadelphia broadcasting at 91.5 WKRJ.
- October 2000 - WKSU celebrates its 50th anniversary. The station began regular programming in October, 1950. The Walton D. Clarke Founders Fund for WKSU is established to provide an annual fellowship opportunity for Kent State graduate students.
- July 2004 - The station was awarded 10 Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards for best in print and broadcast journalism. WKSU won 5 first-place awards in the radio division, another first-place award in the new media division, and each reporter won at least one award.
- August 2005 - WKSU opens up their first online radio stations on Folkalley.com, including “WKSU-2: The News Channel” and “WKSU-3: The Classical Channel.”
- July 2007 - WKSU hires their new news director, M. L. Schultze. She worked for the Repository for 25 years, giving her a strong journalistic background.
- 2008 - WKSU introduces digital HD Radio sidestreams, adding Folk Alley and the all-classical stream as listening options.
- October 2010 - WKSU Celebrates 60 years.
- August 2011 - WKSU teams up with NPR on StateImpact, a project created to inform the public about education and government actions. StateImpact Ohio: Eye on Education focuses on the future of education, both statewide and nationwide.
- September 2011 - The station hosts and celebrates its 45th annual Folk Festival, promoting the message “You don’t know folk.”
- October 2016 - WKSU hires their new General Manager, Wendy Turner.
- November 2016 - WKSU held its first election night watch party, showing attendees the behind-the-scenes of broadcasting election results during a historic presidential election year.
- March 2018 - The station launches their Pledge-Free Stream. When WKSU hosts on-air fundraising, a separate audio stream is available without fundraising messages; it is a benefit for sustaining members.
- January 2019 - “OH, Really?” news program was launched, giving listeners and supporters the ability to participate in the news gathering process.
- April 2019 - WKSU transferred operations of Folk Alley to the FreshGrass Foundation - a national organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Folk and Americana music and history.
- February 2020 - WKSU’s “Reduce, Reuse, Refocus” was launched after listeners submitted ideas for a news series. This initiative began as a way to educate listeners on the do’s and don’ts of recycling, diving deep into the entire process and how we can do better. A comprehensive, interactive recycling guide was produced by the WKSU newsroom, interns and volunteers.