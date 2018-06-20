Milestones in WKSU History

In the beginning there was nothing but an antenna tacked to a 50-foot pole supported by a chimney atop Kent Hall; the signal barely reached the edge of Kent State’s campus

WKSU was founded by Walton D. Clarke and John Weiser – the first station manager - on Oct. 2, 1950. The station grew significantly in the 1960s and '70s, with a move to new studios, increased power and additional hours of weekly programming that included a strong emphasis on classical music. As the station marked its 30th anniversary, the WKSU staff developed new fundraising techniques and earned a national reputation for excellence along the way.

By 1993, WKSU's on-air sound was named the best in the nation by Public Radio Program Directors, Inc., a feat the station would repeat four times before the award was retired. In the early years of the 21st century, WKSU continued to expand its range and availability, and by 2005, news and music were available twenty-four hours a day online at WKSU.com.

Today, WKSU continues to be one of the most respected and award-winning radio stations in America, approaching its 70th anniversary. As WKSU moves toward the future, it proudly holds to its traditions of creating quality public radio programming based on broadcasting innovation and excellence.