WKSU Celebrates 70 Years
WKSU celebrates 70 years of broadcasting throughout 2020.
Founded on Oct. 2, 1950, WKSU started with just a 10 watt signal that could barely broadcast to the edge of Kent State University's campus. WKSU has since grown into an award-winning station broadcasting to more than 20 counties throughout Ohio and parts of Western Pennsylvania.
Over the years, WKSU broadcasted everything from Kent State sporting events to classical music to today's format: local and national news.
To commemorate this milestone, a number of events are planned. See the listing below - more events will be added as the year progresses. Stay up-to-date with all WKSU activities by signing up for the station's free e-newsletters at WKSU.org/subscribe.
70th Anniversary Events
- March 5, 6pm at the Wooster Main Library - Media Literacy Workshop: Navigating the News
- April 7, 7pm at Case Western Reserve University Thwing Center Excelsior Ballroom - Exploradio Origins Science Slam - cancelled
- April 19, 1 - 4pm at Kent State Stark - Pop-Up Newsroom - cancelled
- April 23, 6pm at WKSU - Volunteer Appreciation - cancelled
- May 2, 10am - 3pm at Lehman's Hardware - Customer Appreciation Event
- May 27, 6pm at the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library, Brookfield Branch - Media Literacy Workshop: Navigating the News - cancelled
- June 11, 5pm - 9pm at WKSU - Open House - cancelled