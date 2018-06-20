WKSU celebrates 70 years of broadcasting throughout 2020.

Founded on Oct. 2, 1950, WKSU started with just a 10 watt signal that could barely broadcast to the edge of Kent State University's campus. WKSU has since grown into an award-winning station broadcasting to more than 20 counties throughout Ohio and parts of Western Pennsylvania.

Over the years, WKSU broadcasted everything from Kent State sporting events to classical music to today's format: local and national news.

To commemorate this milestone, a number of events are planned. See the listing below - more events will be added as the year progresses. Stay up-to-date with all WKSU activities by signing up for the station's free e-newsletters at WKSU.org/subscribe.

70th Anniversary Events