WKSU Brings Ira Glass to Akron

WKSU brings podcast and radio great Ira Glass to the Akron Civic Theatre on Aug. 8, 2020. Glass last visited Akron in April of 2001.

His show Seven Things I've Learned, is an evening of storytelling and discussion. Using audio clips, music and video, he delivers a unique talk; sharing lessons from his life and career in storytelling. During his presentation, he will mix stories onstage and help his audience better follow the creative process of one of our best storytellers.

Glass is the creator, producer and host of This American Life, the iconic weekly public radio program with millions of listeners around the world. This American Life first aired in 1995 and has run ever since with Glass serving as host and executive producer. Aired weekly, the award-winning show covers a different theme each week. WKSU airs This American Life on Saturdays at noon with a re-broadcast on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Tickets for his show will go on sale for WKSU members starting March 16 with tickets on sale to the public starting April 3. Tickets start at $25. An invite-only pre-show reception will be held at the Akron Civic Theatre at 6:00 p.m.

Event Details

When: Aug. 8, 2020

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. Akron, OH 44308

Tickets: akroncivic.com

Questions? Contact WKSU at 330-672-3114 or letters@wksu.org.