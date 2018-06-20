Volunteer at WKSU

Volunteering at WKSU is a great community service that you can provide to your favorite public radio station. Volunteers get an opportunity to see behind the scenes of a non-profit radio station, get to know staff and better understand the work we do on- and off-air.

We're always looking for dedicated and energetic listeners to work with our staff on a number of projects.

If you want to volunteer, complete the form below. The volunteer manager will reach out to you to discuss training and upcoming volunteer opportunities.

These are some of the ways our volunteers currently help:

Events:

The WKSU staff hosts events throughout the year and attends a number of community events. Our volunteers are a vital part of making these events happen - doing everything from staffing registration tables, to offering tours of the station, to helping guests enter giveaways, to cleaning up after the event ends and much more. As a volunteer, you'll receive detailed instructions and training on how to be part of a successful event.

Donor Calls:

Our donors are the lifeblood of WKSU - providing the financial resources we need as a non-profit public radio station. With thousands of members, we rely on the help of our volunteers to ensure our members know how important they are to the organization. Volunteers place phone calls to donors to say thank you, to update contact information and to remind them to renew their support.

Office Duties:

Volunteers help keep WKSU running smoothly! We often need assistance with administrative work like scanning documents, cleaning data and preparing mailings.

Research:

Occasionally our volunteers undertake a reseach project for us. Most recently, a group of volunteers researched the different rules and stipulations regarding recycling in different cities and townships throughout Ohio. This research helped the WKSU newsteam create a recyling guide for our listening audience.

Leading Station Tours:

Be a WKSU insider and lead tours of our Broadcast Center at Kent State University. You'll get extensive training and interesting facts about the station so you can help educate student groups of all ages, community groups and listeners.

Interested in getting involved? Do you have other ideas on how you can help spread the word about WKSU? Please fill out the form below or contact us at membership@wksu.org or 330-346-5677.