To Understand Ohio

David Giffels went on a journey to understand America, and for the Akron-based writer, that started in Ohio. Giffels , the author of Furnishing Eternity, The Hard Way on Purpose, and All The Way Home, travelled around the state, working on his new book, in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. Every month, WKSU's Andrew Meyer checked in regularly with Giffels to talk to him about what he's learned along the way.