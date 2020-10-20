Test News List Feed
Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga Could Rise to Level 4 Risk Alert; Trump, Biden Surrogates to Campaign in Northeast OhioCuyahoga County school districts are preparing to go all online if the county moves to purple alert in the state’s color-coded coronavirus risk system today, President Donald Trump’s surrogates are focusing on the Mahoning Valley during the final week of campaigning, Gov. Mike DeWine and the head of the state's insurance fund for injured workers have announced a record $5 billion in workers' comp payments will be returned to employers, and more stories.
Federal court documents in the $61 million racketeering case shows two defendants are looking to change their "not guilty" pleas, which means they’ve reached a deal with federal prosecutors and are admitting to their roles in the alleged scheme.
The application deadline is October 31 — but experts say it may be time to explore in-person voting instead.
There can be a lot of gray when it comes to what qualifies as voter intimidation and what does not.
Cleveland trumpeter Theresa May talks about the challenges of navigating a career in classical music for Black women, and her work with the popular band Mourning [A] BLKstar.
Amid the pandemic and the financial implications it holds for museums, the Akron Art Museum is doing well thanks to grants, donors, and a virtual fundraising event.