Test News List Feed

Cuyahoga County school districts are preparing to go all online if the county moves to purple alert in the state’s color-coded coronavirus risk system today, President Donald Trump’s surrogates are focusing on the Mahoning Valley during the final week of campaigning, Gov. Mike DeWine and the head of the state's insurance fund for injured workers have announced a record $5 billion in workers' comp payments will be returned to employers, and more stories.

