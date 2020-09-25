-
The Ohio EPA is distributing a million dollars to 35 counties to battle mosquitos and the diseases they carry. The Tuscarawas County Health Department…
Yellow fever, malaria, Zika virus. Mosquitoes have been bringing misery to people for as long as there have been people. That’s also how long people have…
Scientists at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center in Wooster are exploring a different strategy for controlling disease-carrying…
MetroHealth announced the opening and construction of facilities all over Northeast Ohio at its annual meeting Thursday. Throughout his speech,…
Blood collected in southwest Ohio has been sent to Puerto Rico. Blood banks there have been closed because over fears of spreading the Zika virus. …
The Zika virus is rapidly spreading across South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. It may soon spread to the U.S. It's carried by a mosquito…
Though the risk of contracting the mosquito-borne Zika virus isn’t high in Northeast Ohio, area hospitals are preparing to detect and treat the…
The mosquito that carries Zika isn't often found in Northeast Ohio, but local health officials are preparing.Credit Centers for Disease ControlEdit |…
UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Health now says a second case of Zika has been diagnosed in Ohio. That case case involves a 21-year-old Stark County man…