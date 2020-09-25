Your Vote Ohio

-
When people make decisions in their everyday lives, they seldom analyze their choices by running through a checklist of who they are – age, race, income,…
Ohioans level of comfort with the rhetoric of the 2016 presidential campaign varied by age, race, gender, economics and topics. But a recent poll for the…
Trump wins the evangelical voteNew polling data show evangelical Christian voters in Ohio overwhelmingly backed Donald Trump and he won a majority of…
The morning after the presidential election in eclectic Yellow Springs, Ohio, a dour clientele filed into the Coffee Emporium and Underdog Wines…
In May, Ohioans were asked to name their biggest concerns for 2016, and crime and violence were in the top 10 issues.The initial poll of 1,001 people done…
Much of the country will vote before Election Day. Starting this week, our Electionland project has begun looking for problems that prevent people from…
Ohioans say the economy and jobs are the most important issue in this election.Talk long enough, though, and the word “trade” comes up. There is a sense…
Linda Wattley has one word to describe America’s most reviled pair of major-party presidential candidates.“Disgusting,” the Akron woman said. “They have…
Crooked Hillary. Lock Her Up. Basket of Deplorables. The tone of the 2016 presidential race may be the most uncivilized and disrespectful in recent…
The presidential race in Ohio remains a volatile contest that could break either way depending on how undecided voters and those supporting third-party…