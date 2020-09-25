Youngstown Schools

-
The Ohio Senate Education Committee is scheduled for a possible vote on, HB154, a measure that would overhaul the way the state handles failing school...
One of the many things that will have to be worked out this week with competing versions of the state budget is the future of the commissions that have…
Morning Headlines: UAW Sues GM to Prevent Lordstown, Other Plant Closures; UA Baseball Gets $1M GiftHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 27:Union sues GM to prevent plant closures;DeWine: No executions until procedures change;DeWine…
Morning Headlines: Second Lawsuit Filed Against UH; Environmentalists Oppose Ethane Cracker FacilityHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 13:Cleveland officers involved in Tanisha Anderson's death given suspension, written…
A third member of the board overseeing Youngstown’s schools has resigned. The district’s CEO is also considering taking a new job out-of-state. Barbara…
The bill to overhaul the state’s education system and hand more control over to the governor’s office is getting its first committee hearing. Opponents…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 14th:U.S. Army Corps drops appeal over dredging controversy;Bill expanding computer science for…
Lorain City Schools will get a new Academic Distress Commission and a Chief Executive Officer. Despite improved test scores in the district, Lorain will…