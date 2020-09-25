-
Additive Manufacturing, better known as 3-D printing, is one of the fastest growing technology sectors.It’s a printing process where plastic or metal…
To break the cycle of lagging behind the rest of the country in economic development, Ohio needs to do more with homegrown innovations. That’s the…
A major Israeli business accelerator is now set to work with the Youngstown Business Incubator to bring high-tech start-ups to the Mahoning…
The City of Youngstown could soon add a business incubator on its south side, made up entirely of shipping containers.The project would convert the…
Additive manufacturing — commonly called 3D printing — is a fast-growing technology in northeast Ohio. And Tuesday it got bigger, literally. “Sixteen…
Four northeast Ohio economic development groups are working together on an additive manufacturing “map” for the region. Barb Ewing of the Youngstown…