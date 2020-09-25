-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 19:Judge briefly blocks ban of abortion method;Ohio shares $350M to fight opioids;Budish talks climate…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 12:Heartbeat bill returns to legislature;More Cleveland workers to make $15 min. wage;Akron sets snow…
After 20 days, the faculty union strike at Wright State University has ended. With the help of a federal mediator, union and administration negotiators...
Democratic state lawmakers and state education officials are weighing in on the faculty union strike at Wright State University, 18 days after...
Wright State University’s faculty union strike could affect the school’s credit rating if it continues much longer, according to an analyst for Moody’s...
It’s been nearly a week since members of Wright State University’s faculty union walked off the job. Now, union and administration officials are...
In the past two and a half years, staff members at Wright State, who are not unionized, have experienced major budget cuts, changes to their benefits,...
Hundreds of members of Wright State’s faculty union walked off the job Tuesday. The university's chapter of the American Association of University...
If a pilot program at Wright State University were expanded to all of Ohio’s public colleges and universities, it could save students some $300 million a…
International students make up 23 percent of the enrollment in Ohio graduate programs, but new data shows, nationally, that number took a hit last year…