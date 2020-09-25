-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 18:Ohio officials suspect polio-like disease in two Ohio cases;Report finds an increase in visitors…
-
The Indians enter the postseason as underdogs, despite running away with the central division title months ago. It’s a stark contrast to last year, when…
-
The Indians’ season came to a heartbreaking end in game five of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They lost 5-2, losing three games…
-
The Cleveland Indians home opener yesterday marked the 24th consecutive time the event has sold out at Progressive Field. But the fans expectations for…
-
There are high expectations for the Cleveland Indians this season, following their World Series run last year. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto reflects on…
-
For Indians fans who said “wait unit next year” immediately after the team’s World Series loss to the Cubs, the wait is almost over. The team’s equipment…
-
For the Cleveland Indians and their fans, once again it’s wait until next year. The team let another World Series title slip away with an 8-to-7…
-
Cleveland’s baseball championship drought continues. The Indians lost Game 7 of the World Series to the Chicago Cubs last night 8-7. The Cubs took an…
-
The deciding Game 7 of the World Series is tonight in Cleveland. The Indians could have clinched the title with a win last night, but lost9-to-3 to the…
-
The World Series is coming back to Cleveland after the Indians lost to the Chicago Cubs, 3-2 in Game 5 last night. But, the Indians won two out of three…