-
Local and national public housing leaders react to the series and talk about the future of Cleveland's Woodhill Homes.
-
Kids at Woodhill Homes in Cleveland share their life experiences growing up in public housing.
-
A resident's health kick opens up a conversation about health and safety at Woodhill Homes.
-
We follow residents of Cleveland's Woodhill Homes in their search for meaningful and well-paying work.
-
A formerly homeless man writes songs about his life. And when speaking up about a bathtub means speaking up for people.