Women's march

At Women’s Marches around the state over the weekend, a grassroots group collected signatures as part of a drive for mandatory background checks on gun…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 18:Rep. Emilia Sykes poised to become Ohio House minority leader;Shutdown affects 7,000 Ohio…
Morning Headlines: Hundreds Gather to Remember Tamir Rice; Akron Residents Protest Sandusky ICE RaidHere are your morning headlines for Friday, June 15:Tamir Rice rememberance, fundraiser held on his 16th birthday;Akron residents protests ICE raid in…
Ohioans went strongly for Donald Trump in November's election. But tomorrow, the day after his inauguration as the nation's 45th president, Ohio women…