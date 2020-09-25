© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WKSU

  • Community
    WKSU And ideastream To Study Joint Expansion
    Two public media organizations in Northeast Ohio — ideastream and WKSU — will explore opportunities for growth and expansion after receiving a $100,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The two organizations announced their intention to study growth and expansion, funded by the grant, in a joint press release Monday. The grant will provide funding for research and analysis, as well as recommendations on how the stations can expand and best serve the Northeast Ohio community.