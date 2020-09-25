winter weather

-
Local homeless shelters are preparing for winter as temperatures drop across Northeast Ohio. While many Cleveland shelters already operate at capacity, staffers say there are still people without shelter in the harsh weather. The first winter storm of the season already blew through Cleveland, bringing a temperature drop of more than 10 degrees and mixed precipitation.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 9:Vaping illnesses confirmed in NE Ohio;Early voting begins for November election;Akron schools…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, December 27:Cleveland officer's son stabs drug dealer in front of father;Convenience store customer gunned…