State lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would allow township voters to reject wind farm projects. Supporters of the Republican-backed bill say this…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 16:Summit County raises tobacco buying age;Ohio ACLU calls for end of mayor's courts;Akron City Council…
Morning Headlines: Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project Gets Federal OK; Huntington Consolidating BranchesHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 4:Lake Erie wind turbine project gets federal approval;Hungtington Bank to consolidate 30 Ohio…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 31:Ohio EPA approves wind turbine project;Gov. Kasich signs payday lending bill;Cultivator license…
County leaders are protesting the state’s strict boundary lines for wind turbines – saying the new law is forcing them to miss out on billions of dollars…
If you’re standing in front of City Hall in New Philadelphia and look west, you’ll see a 160-foot wind turbine standing about a mile down High Avenue at…
The wind energy industry says it can’t create new projects in Ohio, claiming they’re essentially handcuffed by stiff regulations over where turbines can…
Lawmakers are about to take a long break after spending the last five months on the $65 billion budget, and leaders are already looking at what could be…