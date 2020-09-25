-
The head of an energy research nonprofit in Cleveland hopes the corruption scandal surrounding a utility bailout will ultimately help Ohio move forward.…
-
The proposed Icebreaker wind farm project in Lake Erie has received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board -- but with a potentially fatal caveat about…
-
Wind energy experts are pushing back against a change made to the House energy bill. A provision from House Republicans allows municipalities to let…
-
The Ohio House has dramatically changed the comprehensive energy bill that would bailout the state’s nuclear power plants and repeal alternative energy…
-
The Ohio House is holding hearings on a bill that would revamp the way renewable and nuclear energy is incentivized in the state. A committee heard from…
-
A plan to put six wind turbines in Lake Erie is one step closer to getting the green light. The Army Corps has approved construction of the Icebreaker…
-
Morning Headlines: Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project Gets Federal OK; Huntington Consolidating BranchesHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 4:Lake Erie wind turbine project gets federal approval;Hungtington Bank to consolidate 30 Ohio…
-
AEP Ohio has announced a commitment to eventually double wind and solar generation in Ohio. Supporters say the plan sends a signal around the country to…
-
Developers planning a power-generating wind farm in Lake Erie are preparing to take their case to Columbus later this month.Lake Erie Energy Development…
-
Morning Headlines: 10th Subpoena Served on Cuyahoga County; New Errors in Marijuana Grower SelectionHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 1:Corruption investigators serve 10th subpoena on Cuyahoga County administration;State auditor finds more…