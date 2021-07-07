Wilson Ramos

The Ohio Supreme Court says it will not hear an appeal over the firing of a white Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice outside a city recreation center in 2014; tougher criminal penalties for hazing in Ohio will take effect this fall, nearly three years after the death of the college student for whom the law is named; despite the hype and hoopla around Governor Mike DeWine’s Vax-a-million lottery, a new study finds that the million-dollar giveaways did not increase vaccination rates; and more stories.

