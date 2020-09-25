-
Ohio Medicaid owes government $38M;Doctors will soon be able to predict opioid addiction;Ohio…
The Cleveland Orchestra has fired two of its star musicians following accusations of sexual misconduct — including with multiple students — that have come to light in recent months. The two men are William Preucil, the Orchestra’s concertmaster and lead violinist, and Massimo La Rosa, its principal trombonist.
The Cleveland Institute of Music (CIM) has suspended Massimo La Rosa, head of the school's trombone department, pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving La Rosa.
The Cleveland Orchestra and Baldwin Wallace University officially launched a joint residency program at the college’s annual Arts Innovation Summit. A…
The Cleveland Orchestra hired a law firm to investigate allegations of sexual assault by its star violinist, William Preucil.The orchestra suspended…
The Cleveland Orchestra's concertmaster, William Preucil, is no longer a teacher at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Preucil resigned this weekend, two…
The Cleveland Orchestra is suspending its concertmaster, William Preucil, a day after the Washington Post published a story in which the renowned…