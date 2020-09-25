-
Former Vice President Joe Biden has begun making a few cautious forays back onto the campaign trail. But generally, even as President Donald Trump stumps…
-
Citizens of Arcata, California voted last year to remove a statue of former President William McKinley from the city’s town square. When Canton’s mayor…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 22:California to send statue to Canton;Signet jewelers urges buyouts in Akron;DeWine's gas tax proposal…
-
Karl Rove – the Fox News analyst and architect of George W. Bush’s political victories -- was standing literally in the shadow of the McKinley Monument…