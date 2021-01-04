-
The Browns are Dealt a Big Blow as Stefanski, Others are Sidelined with COVID-19 For Sunday's Playoff GameThe Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, along with a number of other coaches and players, for their playoff game Sunday.
-
The Browns are Dealt a Big Blow as Stefanski, Others are Sidelined with COVID-19 For Sunday's Playoff GameThe Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, along with a number of other coaches and players, for their playoff game Sunday.
-
The Cleveland Browns have a rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers to close out Wild Card Weekend.