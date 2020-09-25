-
James Fields rammed his car into a crowd of anti-racist protesters in 2017, killing Heather Heyer and injuring many others. He pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crimes, avoiding the death penalty.
The city of Dayton has filed a lawsuit against an out-of-state group that plans to hold a rally on Dayton’s Courthouse Square in May. City officials say...
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 29:FirstEnergy employees face deadline on buyouts;Akron attractions to lower admission for low-income…
Updated 12:10 p.m. A white supremacist is suing the University of Cincinnati for what he says are excessive security costs for a planned appearance by...
Earlier this week, before a press conference about the arrests of gang members, the U.S. Attorney for Ohio’s southern district, Ben Glassman, did...
About 500 people gathered in downtown Akron last night for a candlelight vigil honoring Heather Heyer and calling her death a potential catalyst for…
The Ohio man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday was photographed earlier in the day apparently…
Northeast Ohio communities are among those holding rallies this week to protest white supremacy and other racism.Community Faith Assembly in Cleveland is…
The Anti-Defamation League says white supremacists have begun college recruiting drives – including at schools in Ohio.The drives include posters and…