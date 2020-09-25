white nationalism

-
A white nationalist says he’ll sue two state universities if they don’t agree by Friday to let him speak on their campuses. The demand is raising concerns…
Democrats in the state Legislature are supporting a new bill that would officially denounce white nationalists and neo-Nazis.Democratic Rep. David…
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams spoke to the Akron Roundtable today about community trust, police responsibility and the status of reforms in his…
Gov. John Kasich has turned up the heat on President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Trump’s shaky position on white nationalists, neo-Nazis, the KKK and…
The central Ohio man who’s behind the white nationalist website The Daily Stormer has gotten a lot of attention since this weekend’s violence in Virginia.…
A top Democratic Ohio leader has voiced his concern that President Donald Trump’s executive orders reflect white nationalist rhetoric. But does Gov. John…