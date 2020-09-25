-
Cuyahoga County may make it easier for employees to report whistleblower complaints within county government. County council gave a first reading to revised reporting safeguards Monday evening. Councilman Dale Miller, a Democrat who introduced the measure, said it grew out of talks with county Inspector General Mark Griffin. The changes are intended to give potential whistleblowers more comfort in coming forward with complaints, Miller said.
A whistleblower filed a complaint about President Trump's conversation with a foreign leader. Here is a redacted version of that complaint, cleared by the House intelligence committee.
Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that they say would provide more protections to whistle-blowers. Democratic Rep. Jack Cera is…
Longtime critics of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, the now-closed but still controversial online charter school, say that more employees would come…