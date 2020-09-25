-
Midwest jobs took center stage early in Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate at Otterbein University in Westerville.
-
When political candidates come to town, they attract a lot of attention. People who sell shirts and other items set up shop to sell their wares. A…
-
Reporters are milling around Otterbein University's campus, the site of Tuesday’s debate in Westerville, but the media aren't the only ones gearing up...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 15:Dover schools pulls ballot issues;Akron RTA rolls out mobile ticketing;Details on tonight's…
-
Otterbein University is preparing for thousands of people to flock to its campus Tuesday to watch the fourth Democratic presidential debate. The party…
-
The last couple of weeks have been dominated by the congressional impeachment inquiry into President Trump. But Democratic presidential candidates will take center stage again this week.
-
The Democratic National Committee will host its next presidential debate near Columbus.Otterbein University in Westerville will host CNN's presentation of…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 12:UH faces lawsuit over damaged eggs and embryos;Republic Steel to reopen Lorain plant;Kasich to…
-
Morning Headlines: Marijuana Groups Sue Over State License Process; Redistricting Bill on May BallotHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 21:Otterbein gives full scholarships to children of fatally shot Westerville officer;Medical marijuana…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 12:Affinity Medical Center closes;FAA investigates second mechanical failure on Spirit Airlines plane;CSU…