Morning Headlines: Salons, BMVs Close; State Limits COVID-19 Testing; Red Cross Faces Blood ShortageHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 19:DeWine orders salons, BMVs to close;State limits who receives coronavirus testing;American Red…
A long-time vendor at the West Side Market is hopeful for the future as he celebrates 25 years at the Cleveland landmark.“Every morning he gets up [at]…
The city of Cleveland is setting 15 goals for the West Side Market in 2020, including expanding social space, completing capital improvements and attracting small businesses, along with exploring potential online and delivery platforms. The market has faced renewed criticism in recent weeks from vendors, including Turczyk's Meats, which closed after 36 years citing rising rent and deplorable conditions.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has commissioned a study of the museum’s economic impact on Northeast Ohio. The study found that tourists…
Cleveland’s West Side Market will now be open on Sundays for the first time in its more than 100 year history. Starting in April the historic city-owned…