Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 12:University of Akron reports sharp decrease in enrollment; Groundbreaking for Akron Main Street…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 6:Smucker Co. completes $375M sale;Akron's West Point Market to shut down;Purdue Pharma to make…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 25:Judge calls on environmental regulators to solve Lake Erie algae blooms;'Red flag' law faces vocal…
Fairlawn’s West Point Market has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.CEO Rick Vernon says delays in construction and permitting for its on-site bakery have…
Long-time Whole Foods shoppers will see a different store than they're used to coming to Akron. The new "365 by Whole Foods" location is slated to open…
Akron’s West Point Market was open today but only for a final auction of its contents. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports.The chocolate-brick-colored building…
After 79 years, Akron’s West Point Market closes this week. But as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, plans are being made to re-open the specialty grocery…