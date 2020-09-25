Welty Construction

-
Developers working Downtown Akron’s Bowery Project expect residents will be able to move into apartments in the renovated bank building starting Oct. 1. It’s the first phase of a mixed-use project expected to add jobs in construction, legal services and retail. But where people will shop remains a problem. There are still not enough residents in the area to attract a major grocer, so developers are looking for another solution.
