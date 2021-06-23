Weekend Edition Sunday

-
Duane Koyawena quit drinking 12 years ago after his own dad died from alcoholism. At the same time, he learned he was going to be father and wanted to stop the cycle.
Efrem Mallach plays the puzzle with puzzlemaster Will Shortz and NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Honan about New York City's mayoral primary and race.
Sunday night Madison Square Garden hosts its first full-capacity concert since March, 2020.
With his relatively smooth international trip behind him, President Joe Biden has returned to a very deadlocked Washington DC, where centrists in his own party are locking key pieces of legistlation.
Too many unsold boxes of cookies - that's what Girl Scouts are facing this year. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Maryann Barry, of the Girl Scouts of Citrus about how her troops are handling it.
Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Joan Armatrading about her 22nd album, Consequences.
Missourians voted to expand access to health care to roughly 275,000 people in the state via Medicaid. The issue is now in court with state Republicans saying it's not up to voters to decide.
Xavier Lopez used to visit his local theater a lot. Now that he's vaccinated, he speaks to us about getting ready to go to the cinema for the first time in over a year.
Chrissy Teigen is facing backlash after bullying tweets she wrote to others came to light. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to reporter Taylor Ferber about why canceling Teigen might not be the answer.