Weekend Edition Saturday

NPR's Scott Simon shares the story of Lucio Arreola, a father of three who's recovering from a heart transplant and whose family recorded a song for him using his own heartbeat.
American communities were devastated by addiction and the war on drugs. Now they're struggling for a future but the damage runs deep. Healing and hope often clash with overdose deaths and poverty.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Brandon Taylor about his new collection of stories, Filthy Animals.
President Joe Biden says he's optimistic about U.S./Russia relations; plus, does a third ruling from the Supreme Court upholding the ACA mean the decade-long fight to dismantle it is over?
Healthcare professionals, emergency responders, and other frontline workers faced extraordinary challenges during the pandemic. For our series on resilience, we hear how they persevered.
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Dance Theatre of Harlem's artistic director Virginia Johnson about a 10 million dollar gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and what it means for the company's future.
Iranians have voted for president, and results are coming in. Four candidates were allowed to run. Hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi appears to have won.
The groundbreaking conductor — the first woman to lead a major American Orchestra — reflects on 14 years as music director of the Baltimore Symphony.
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Art Acevedo, Chief of the Miami Police Department, about the rise of violence across the U.S. and what can be done in the short term to stem further injury and death.
Washington may seem divided, but a recent dinner hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris for her former female colleagues in the Senate hints at something else: personal relationships.