Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday the state is watching hospital utilization and if the numbers decrease Ohio's 10 p.m. curfew could be shifted to 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Incoming Xavier University President Colleen Hanycz, Ph.D., doesn't take over until July 1, but she was in Cincinnati Monday to meet with the Xavier community and the media.
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced that he will not seek re-election in 2022, blaming the worsening "partisan gridlock" in Congress.
The program is looking for those who need help through the clemency process.
Caithness Energy started building a gas plant next door to the Youngs property in Guernsey County, where they train horses. It has altered everything about their retirement dream.
Changes in U.S. attorney posts are typical with any new incoming president, Sherrod Brown says.
"Hammerin' Hank" was 86. He shattered Babe Ruth's home run record in 1974, defying the poverty and racism that threatened to diminish him.
Concerns over security throughout the country are expected to last for months, according to an anti-hate group.
Two Ohioans identified as members of the right-wing Ohio State Regular Militia were arrested and charged over the weekend for their participation in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Meanwhile, the Ohio Statehouse on Sunday saw a group of demonstrators espousing an anti-government ideology.
The Canton Symphony Orchestra recently launched a new podcast to talk about problems in the classical music industry. Racial and gender inequality in the profession and appealing to younger and diverse audiences are some of the many issues up for discussion in “Orchestrating Change.”