Gov. Mike DeWine has released details of his plan to improve water quality in Ohio, starting with preventing toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie. DeWine says…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 3:Lake Erie smashes another high-water record;Canton to beign $4.7M road projects;University of Akron…
Gov. John Kasich traveled to Columbiana County Thursday to sign a bill that makes big changes in testing for lead in water – and in notifying people…
An Ohio environmental group is making recommendations on how to handle the elevated lead levels showing up in some tap-water samples. The move comes after…
Ohio’s Republican Sen. Rob Portman says he supporting one measure to help protect water systems from lead contamination and is considering another.…
The drinking water at a Chagrin Falls elementary school has been ruled acceptable. Late last week, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency took water…
Ohio’s senior senator plans to introduce a bill tomorrow to make major changes in what happens when officials detect elevated levels of lead in water…
In light of recent revelations concerning the amount of time it took for Sebring residents to learn about problems with their drinking water, one Ohio…
Schools in Sebring will be closed again today as more lead tests are conducted on the small town’s water supply. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports.The first…