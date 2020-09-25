-
The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with a coalition that’s pushing a voting rights amendment for this fall’s ballot. The justices rejected a decision made...
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 31:Kent State to pay $14M in refunds;Ohio lawmakers ask Trump for state disaster declaration;Voting…
The Ohio Ballot Board has voted to split a popular voter rights measure into four separate potential ballot issues. The amendment, which includes…
Ohio’s top Democratic elected official is fighting the state’s process when it comes to scratching voters off the rolls. The new bill is in response to a…
Any day now, the U.S. Supreme Court may decide a case that could change how Ohio removes people from voter rolls. The court heard arguments in Husted v.…
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on whether Ohio can disqualify voters from casting ballots if they haven’t voted over a period of…
More than a quarter of Ohio’s registered voters didn’t cast ballots last year. And for some of them, that could have been one inactive election too many.…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 27th:Mayoral candidate Zack Reed gets new campaign manager;Geauga Sheriff pulls deputies from…
The Ohio ACLU has filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court arguing Ohio's removal of registered voters from the rolls because they choose not to vote is…
The U.S. Justice Department has taken an unusual move. It reversed its position on a high-profile US Supreme Court case involving Ohio’s process for…