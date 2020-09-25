-
Voting in College: the COVID-19 Pandemic Presents Students with Unique Challenges Unforeseen in Years PastDuring the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, college students are experiencing new challenges related to voting in the upcoming November general election.
Transgender voters often face unique challenges while registering to vote and at the polls, making them feel disenfranchised.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is allowing more drop boxes but they are must be on the property of local boards of elections.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose has said Ohio county boards of elections can only accept ballots at one drop box. The appeals court rules he could allow more.
The state’s Republican chief elections officer and Ohio Democrats continue to battle over installing additional drop boxes where absentee voters could...
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 19:Sixth Ohioan tests negative for coronavirus;Children in foster care increase;Trump pardons…
The state’s chief elections officer is criticizing President Trump and other key figures for sharing rumors and false information related to voting,…
Ohio’s top elections official says he’s still bothered that only a little over a quarter of the state’s registered voters cast ballots in last week’s…
Here are the morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 7:Voter registration ends today for November election;GM talks take a turn;DeWine to announce plans to…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 25:Accused arsonsit deemed competent to stand trial;Lawmaker proposes e-cigarette ban Drone drops…