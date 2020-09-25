-
Morning Headlines: Akron Schools to Turn to Taxpayers Amid Deficit; Portman Speaks Out Against TrumpHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 8:Akron schools to turn to taxpayers amid deficit;Portman speaks out against Trump;State: Over 40,000…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 20:Akron's Bowery Project to create $245M in economic impact;Cleveland police: No early tailgating…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 4:Summit County warns against vaping;Cuyahoga jail to get anti-suicide blankets;Polce departments…
-
Some Ohio voters who had previously been removed from the voting rolls for inactivity will be able to cast ballots in any election through 2022. A new…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 12:Heartbeat bill returns to legislature;More Cleveland workers to make $15 min. wage;Akron sets snow…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, November 8:Liberty Hangout chapter sues Kent State;Cleveland to spend $27M on police department…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Nov. 1:Diebold announces global job cuts, third-quarter losses;Federal judges order Ohio to allow purged…
-
A federal appeals court has ruled that Ohioans who were removed for not voting over a six-year period must be allowed to vote in this midterm election. An…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on whether Ohio can disqualify voters from casting ballots if they haven’t voted over a period of…
-
After John Kasich surged to second place in the New Hampshire presidential primary, frontrunner Donald Trump declared he may have to get tougher on the…