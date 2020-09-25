-
Groups Are Beginning To Hunt For Ohio Voters Who Could Be Removed From Rolls After November ElectionOhio’s Secretary of State has released the list of nearly 116,000 voter registrations that are in danger of being removed after the November election if...
Ohio’s Secretary of State is in the process of removing more than 200,000 voter registrations thought to be improperly on the voter rolls. But advocates…
Some Ohio voters who had previously been removed from the voting rolls for inactivity will be able to cast ballots in any election through 2022. A new…
Ohio’s top Democratic elected official is fighting the state’s process when it comes to scratching voters off the rolls. The new bill is in response to a…
The Secretary of State says no voters will be removed from the rolls before the November election, in spite of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding…
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments today in a case challenging Ohio’s controversial method for maintaining its voter rolls, and the major players from…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 26th:LeBron James comments on Trump, the NFL and Kyrie Irving during press conference;Craigslist killer…
The U.S. Justice Department has taken an unusual move. It reversed its position on a high-profile US Supreme Court case involving Ohio’s process for…
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled the process Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is using to remove voters from the rolls is…
A federal judge has ruled that Secretary of State Jon Husted can continue to remove voters from Ohio’s rolls. The Republican Secretary of State has…