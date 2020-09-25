-
Voting in College: the COVID-19 Pandemic Presents Students with Unique Challenges Unforeseen in Years PastDuring the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, college students are experiencing new challenges related to voting in the upcoming November general election.
Transgender voters often face unique challenges while registering to vote and at the polls, making them feel disenfranchised.
Early in-person voting starts Tuesday in Ohio, and boards of elections will begin mailing absentee ballots for the general election. It marks the end of months of voter registration drives, including those held by advocates for the homeless. But there’s still much work to be done to address barriers preventing Northeast Ohio’s homeless community from casting their ballots.
Ohioans have just a few more days to register to vote if they want to cast a ballot in this year’s elections. Most people can go online to register but...
It’s National Voter Registration day today and Summit County libraries have set up drive-thrus for people to register. Local organizations including the…
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's top elections official, is working with craft breweries to help increase the number of registered voters in...
The coalition pushing constitutional protections for voter rights is one step closer to circulating their petition for signatures. They're pitching the…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 21:Proposal would close term limit loophole;Yost supports proposal to update voter system;Committee…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 18:Last day to register for Ohio primary;LaRose asks Kent State to cancel Fonda's speech;Ex-fugitive…
The Ohio Attorney General's Office has a week to respond to a petition that would expand voter rights through the state's constitution. An election expert…