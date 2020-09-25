-
The Ohio Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit to try to stop voters from being removed from the rolls on September 6. This new filing comes about 24 hours…
More than 235,000 Ohio voters are on a list to be removed from the voter rolls in a little over two weeks. Those inactive voters are thought to be dead,…
Ohio’s voter purging policy had Democrats working the phones over the weekend. The directive to clear out registrations deemed dormant prompted a lawsuit…
The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party is calling out Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted for issuing an order on so-called voter purging just weeks…
Even though the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Ohio’s disputed six-year voter roll maintenance process is constitutional, no voters will be removed…
Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But…
The U.S. Justice Department has taken an unusual move. It reversed its position on a high-profile US Supreme Court case involving Ohio’s process for…
The fight over how Ohio has maintained its voter rolls has made it to the nation’s highest court.The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case…
Boards of elections throughout the state were busy today handling the last rush of registrations and preparing for early voting to begin at 8 Wednesday…