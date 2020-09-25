voter purge

-
Residents of Summit County are able to vote early Monday -- the final chance for early, in-person voting ahead of Tuesday's election.This fall’s ballot…
Morning Headlines: Akron Schools to Turn to Taxpayers Amid Deficit; Portman Speaks Out Against TrumpHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 8:Akron schools to turn to taxpayers amid deficit;Portman speaks out against Trump;State: Over 40,000…
If you want to vote in this November’s election, it’s a good idea to make sure you are still on the voter rolls. Last month, 194,207 voters were removed…
Ohio’s Secretary of State says he’ll release the list of registrations removed from voting rolls this month to voter groups, so they can contact deleted…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 25:Accused arsonsit deemed competent to stand trial;Lawmaker proposes e-cigarette ban Drone drops…
The state is still counting up how many of 235,000 voter registrations identified as inactive were removed by county boards of elections starting…
As of September 6, as many as 200,000 Ohio voter registrations may have been removed from the rolls by county boards of elections. But a final total won’t…
Friday is the day that tens, and maybe hundreds of thousands of dead voters and duplicate registrations will be removed from the voter rolls in Ohio. But…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 4:Summit County warns against vaping;Cuyahoga jail to get anti-suicide blankets;Polce departments…
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says it’s up to the courts whether a deadline to clean up the state’s voter rolls is upheld.The Ohio Democrat Party has…