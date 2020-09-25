-
In North Carolina Wednesday, President Trump told voters to cast a ballot by mail then go to vote in person later. He says if they are declined the...
Secretaries of state and election officials are meeting in Washington on the brink of a significant test of the nation's elections expected in the coming presidential campaign.
The state attorney general and several county prosecutors will be reviewing cases of potential voter fraud where people are accused of casting a vote in...
The Republican running for Ohio Secretary of State says the passion of both parties over voting issues may be doing damage to American’s confidence in…
Ohio’s top elections official has sent the state’s database of voter information to the White House’s Commission on Election Integrity, but the report…
Though President Donald Trump claims up to 5 million people voted illegally in last year’s election, Ohio’s top voting official says the numbers here are…
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump visited one of Ohio’s most Republican counties to motivate his staunch supporters to go out and vote. Trump…