A Cleveland group is providing free rides to voters who need assistance getting to the polls in Cuyahoga County and local nonprofits are helping. About 70 volunteers have completed training to drive voters to and from the polls as part of Voter Drive CLE. The initiative aims to assist residents who cannot get themselves to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections due to barriers such as a disability or lack of transportation. “We want everybody to vote, to know that their voice matters, and we will do what we can to get you there,” said co-founder Paula Kampf.