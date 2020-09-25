-
The Geauga County Board of Elections has more than enough poll workers, due in part to the fact that they never stop recruiting them.
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, August 30: Purged voters allowed to cast ballots;Man charged in Jewish center threat;Construction employees…
The U.S. Census Bureau finds more people under 24 voted in Ohio last year than in the last few midterm elections. But younger Ohioans still aren’t voting…
A state lawmaker wants to change the way votes are counted in elections, saying her bill could save more than tens of thousands of ballots from being…
An Ohio House committee will be considering a bill tomorrow that would allow online voter registration. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.The…