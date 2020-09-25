Volunteering

-
A new social platform aims to help nonprofits connect with volunteers.GiveGauge was developed by nonprofit CEO Joe Mazur, who heads the Cuyahoga Valley…
As Hurricane Dorian heads toward the U.S., the American Red Cross is deploying local volunteers from Northeast Ohio to help in areas that could be…
WKSU appreciates the help of community volunteers! You make it easier for us to spread the word about WKSU programming and support public service…
About three-dozen Akron-area non-profits held a volunteer fair last night to connect with young professionals.The event – called Connect2Akron -- was…
The state’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. featured four students who won recognition for speeches they wrote praising King’s work. The…