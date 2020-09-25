-
Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is endorsing Donald Trump for president, but emphatically ruling out any interest in being Trump’s running mate. Portman…
-
Ohio’s Democratic senator, Sherrod Brown, keeps saying he’s not interested in running for vice president. And his name keeps showing up in stories about…
-
Ohio's Sen. Sherrod Brown is on the list of potential running mates for Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton's presidential ticket -- though he has…
-
Gov. John Kasich was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, in an interview that had a few tense moments between the Republican presidential candidate…
-
John Kasich says he has no interest in being vice president. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the Ohio governor’s counter to speculation that -- if his…