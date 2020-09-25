-
Gov. Mike DeWine cast his first non-budget veto, striking down a bill that would lower the fines for violating orders issued by him, his health director...
Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a pro-gun bill that would have changed the way self-defense cases play out in court. The legislation is what’s left of the…
State lawmakers could return during their holiday break to override expected vetoes on the so-called Heartbeat Bill abortion ban and on the Stand Your…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 20:Summit County approves pipeline fund;Kasich plans to veto controversial bills;Memorial service…
Ohio House members voted to override some of Gov. John Kasich’s Medicaid-related vetoes today but not a key one.For now, that means Ohio will not end…
Republican leaders in the Ohio House have a session scheduled for tomorrow morning. They will take up a bill that would make changes to rules for building…